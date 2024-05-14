Wawa Welcome America

Wawa is looking for ‘Hero' nonprofits. Here's how to apply for $50K grant

The winner of the Wawa Foundation Hero Award and recipient of a $50,000 grant will be announced during Wawa Welcome America festivities on July 4th

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wawa is looking to honor nonprofit organizations serving the greater Philadelphia community with its 2024 Wawa Foundation Hero Award.

"The Wawa Foundation Hero Award honors a non-profit organization, and its volunteers, serving Philadelphia by providing services that build stronger communities through preserving our independence, protecting our safety and mentoring and inspiring our youth," the Wawa Foundation said on its website.

Submissions to apply for consideration for the award -- that comes with a $50,000 grant for the winning organization and $10,000 to each of the other three finalists -- opened on Monday, May 6.

The submission period ends May 31, 2024.

Click here to enter.

Besides just entering with the submission form, nonprofits can also share up to 4-minute long videos to show what they are all about.

Once the Wawa Foundation picks its four finalists, they will open up voting to the public from June 13 to June 28, 2024. "The organization with the most votes will be presented to The Wawa Foundation Hero Award Panel for final approval and determination," Wawa said.

The winner will be announced during the Wawa Welcome America Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood on July 4th.

Past winners include Students Run Philly Style (2023), Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School (2022), the Veterans Group (2021), Broad Street Ministry (2020), Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sports (2019), Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia (2018), Operation Yellow Ribbon of South Jersey (2017) and SPIN (2016).

