Police have identified three men who have been arrested in connection with the slaying of a 35-year-old man in Norristown earlier this month.

The three were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Endicott, New York, on Wednesday around 8 p.m., officials announced on X, previously known as Twitter.

At 8pm, @USMS_Philly, Marshals in Binghamton, and Broome County Swat, arrested Damon Brantley, Daquan Allen, and Jerry Butler in the 1100 block of Monroe St. in Endicott, NY. All 3 were transported to Broome County jail waiting extradition to PA. Details soon from @MontcopaDA! pic.twitter.com/G8TWZ6zu39 — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) February 1, 2024

They will soon be transported to Pennsylvania.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Jacqueline Bailey-Davis announced that arrest warrants had been issued on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and robbery for Damon Brantley Jr., 18, of Norristown, Daquan Allen, 29, of Norristown, and Jerry Butler, 28, of Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened at 7:49 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 at West Wood and Powell streets.

Norristown Police had been notified of shots fired and when they arrived they found William Grover Carter, of Norristown, dead on the sidewalk, according to police.

After an investigation, police said they found that Brantley, Allen and Butler were the three men involved in the armed robbery and killing of Carter, with Brantley identified as the shooter.

Police said surveillance video captured the three men running from a gray Toyota RAV4 and robbing Carter.

After the suspects robbed him, police said Brantley fired three times shooting Carter once in the head, killing him.

According to police, the three shots were fired so fast that detectives believe the firearm used by Brantley had an illegal “switch,” a device that allows a semi-automatic firearm to become fully automatic and that it had an extended magazine.

That firearm was found later in Brantley's girlfriend's apartment in Norristown, police said.

Police said that Brantley had been driving the Toyota RAV4 multiple times since the vehicle was stolen on Dec. 21, 2023, in Cheltenham and was seen wearing the same clothing earlier in the day at a Norristown High School basketball game, where he spoke with a school resource officer.

If you have any information you are asked to call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.