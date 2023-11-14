Burglars target Hispanic households in Norristown, police say

Police are searching for burglars who they say are targeting Hispanic households in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Norristown Police say the burglaries occurred Friday to Sunday between Nov. 4 and Nov. 12 between 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. During each incident, the burglars stole from Hispanic households in Norristown where a window or door was left unlocked, according to investigators.

Léelo en español aquí

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Surveillance photos of the suspects.

If you have any information on their identities, please call Norristown Police at 610-270-0977. You can also send an anonymous tip by calling 610-278-TIPS and referencing “Burglary 23-1.”

Police also shared the following tips for homeowners to protect themselves from burglars: