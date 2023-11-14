Burglars target Hispanic households in Norristown, police say

Police are searching for burglars who they say are targeting Hispanic households in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Norristown Police say the burglaries occurred Friday to Sunday between Nov. 4 and Nov. 12 between 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. During each incident, the burglars stole from Hispanic households in Norristown where a window or door was left unlocked, according to investigators.
Police released surveillance photos of the suspects.
If you have any information on their identities, please call Norristown Police at 610-270-0977. You can also send an anonymous tip by calling 610-278-TIPS and referencing “Burglary 23-1.”
Police also shared the following tips for homeowners to protect themselves from burglars:
- Lock all doors and windows when you go to bed
- Secure window air conditioners to frames with screws
- Keep outside light on or install motion-activated lighting
- Install cameras inside or outside, or know your neighbors that have them
- Talk to each other; let everyone know to be on guard
- Call 911 immediately if you are a victim-time is very critical in trying to solve these types of crimes
- Call 911 if you see any suspicious persons around your home during the early mornings