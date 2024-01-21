Norristown man shot dead during robbery, officials offer $5K reward in hunt for killers

Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County are offering a reward the leads to the identification and arrest of the four men sought in the slaying of a 35-year-old man in Norristown on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident the deadly incident happened at about 7:49 p.m. on Saturday, when 35-year-old William Grover Carter of Norristown, was assaulted while walking along the zero block of W. Wood Street.

At that time, police said, Carter had left a friend's home along nearby Powell Street, and was walking to his car when he was confronted by three men, all dressed in black. In the incident, Carter was robbed before he was shot to death.

Police believe the men who attacked Carter pulled up to the scene in a gray Toyota RAV-4, and a fourth individual waited in the car as the incident unfolded. The four suspects then fled westbound on Wood Street at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In investigating this incident, officials said, the vehicle that police believe was used in the crime was found in flames at about 3 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Willow and Roberts streets.

Officials said the vehicle had been reported stolen from Cheltenham on Dec. 21.

Law enforcement are seeking help from the public to identify any of the suspects.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of any or all of the perpetrators of this crime.

Anyone with information should contact Norristown Police at 610-270-0977 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.