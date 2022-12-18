Police have identified and are searching for two men who are wanted for the shooting death of a sanitation worker in Northeast Philadelphia in November.

Nushar Scott, 39, and Rasheem aka "Rasheen" Trusty, 30, are both wanted for the murder of Ikeem Johnson, a 35-year-old Philadelphia sanitation worker.

Johnson was on the job back on November 18 at 10:33 a.m. along the 7300 block of Rowland Street. He was in the passenger seat of a trash truck when a man approached the vehicle and caused the driver to stop, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. The man then walked toward the passenger side of the trash truck and opened fire.

Johnson was shot multiple times "almost immediately" after getting out of the truck, Outlaw said. He died a short time later at the scene.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We don't believe that this was random," Outlaw said. She added that the shooter appeared to know where the victim would be at the time.

The truck driver wasn't injured.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police could be seen blocking the road where a trash truck and SEPTA bus were stopped.

Philadelphia Police later released surveillance video of the suspect and vehicle they believed he was in. Investigators said the suspect was wearing a black COVID-style mask, dark blue "Dickies-style" jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black "Jordan 11" sneakers with white soles.

He was also driving a dark 2015 to 2019 Subaru Outback, with a roof rack, dark tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate.

On Sunday, police identified Scott and Trusty as suspects in Johnson's murder.

Scott is described as a Black male with a tear drop tattoo under his left eye standing 6-feet and weighing 180 pounds. Trusty is described as a Black male with tattoos on both forearms standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 205 pounds.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Scott and Trusty are both considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3334/3068.

Johnson's co-worker, PJ McMaster, described him as a "good guy."

"I'm shocked. I'm stunned. And I just can't believe what happened," McMaster said.

McMaster told NBC10 he last spoke with Johnson two days before his murder.

"He didn't seem to be bothered," McMaster said. "He didn't seem to be upset or scared."

Mayor Jim Kenney joined the police commissioner and other city leaders at the scene expressed sorrow over Johnson's death.

"This heinous act of violence is an unspeakable tragedy, and it is especially disheartening when violence impacts members of our own City workforce," Kenney later said in a prepared statement.

Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams said the whole department is mourning Johnson's death.

"Our colleague came to work each day to do his job and keep our city clean," Williams said in a prepared statement. "On behalf of the entire Streets Department, we send our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Williams said that the department will continue to work with police to keep employees safe.

"Today another citizen and a member of our own District Council 33 family became a victim of the gun violence epidemic in the city of Philadelphia," the sanitation worker's union said in November. "We are once again reminded of the dangers city employees and frontline workers face while merely performing their duties. We are confident that the Philadelphia Police Department will work diligently to apprehend the offender of this heinous crime. Our deepest condolences go out to our member's family."

Outlaw expressed "frustration" over the continuing gun violence in the city, including daytime shootings.

To date, at least 496 homicides have been reported in Philadelphia in 2022, according to police data. That's down about 8% from the same date last year, which wound up being the deadliest year on record in the city.