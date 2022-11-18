Sanitation Worker Shot, Killed While on the Job in Northeast Philly

A Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job was shot to death on a street near Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning.

The shooting took place near Roland Avenue near Tudor Street in the Mayfair neighborhood just after 10 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

A man in a blue "Dickies-style" outfit and COVID-style face mask approached the trash truck and caused the driver to stop, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. The man then walked toward the passenger side of the trash truck.

The 35-year-old city sanitation worker was shot multiple times "almost immediately" after getting out of the truck, Outlaw said.

The man -- who wasn't immediately named -- died a short time later at the scene, Outlaw said.

"We don't believe that this was random," Outlaw said. She added that the shooter appeared to know where the victim would be at the time.

The truck driver wasn't injured.

Police could be seen blocking the road where a trash truck and SEPTA bus were stopped.

Mayor Jim Kenney joined the police commissioner and other city leaders at the scene expressed sorrow over the worker's death.

Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams said the whole department is mourning the worker's death. Williams said that the department will continue to work with police to keep employees safe.

Outlaw expressed "frustration" over the continuing gun violence in the city, including daytime shootings.

To date, at least 461 homicides have been reported in Philadelphia in 2022, according to police data. That's down about 6% from the same date last year, which wound up being the deadliest year on record in the city.