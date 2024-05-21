1 dead, several injured after London to Singapore flight hit severe turbulence

One person has died and several others were injured when a flight from London to Singapore hit severe turbulence, Singapore Airlines said Tuesday.

Singapore’s Flight SQ321 from Heathrow was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45 p.m. local time at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the airline announced in its Facebook page. The airline said the aircraft was a Boeing 777-300ER with a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

Local emergency crews from Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital were on site to transfer injured people off the runway for treatment. Videos posted on the LINE messaging platform by Suvarnabhumi Airport showed a line of ambulances streaming to the scene.

It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt and the airlines did not provide details on the extend of the injuries.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the airlines said in a statement on Facebook. "Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.