Philadelphia police tackled a commercial break-in suspect to the ground following a wild, 90-minute chase through the city and suburbs Monday night.

The unnamed 48-year-old man was wanted in connection to multiple commercial burglaries and assault on police for previously ramming police vehicles, Philadelphia police said.

Police in Northeast Philadelphia spotted the car at some point Monday and broadcast the description over police radio.

Officers in neighboring Montgomery County then spotted the car and shared that info with Philadelphia police who launched their tactical chopper and began following the suspect around 9:30 p.m.

The miles-long pursuit continued through multiple neighborhoods, at points entering into neighboring Cheltenham and Abington townships.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as the suspect drove a white Honda Civic on Lincoln Drive and Carpenter Lane in Mount Airy. At one point, the suspect, who was driving in excess of 60 mph, crashed into another vehicle near 3rd and Cambria streets but kept going.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police were able to trap the car near an apartment complex on Rising Sun Avenue in the Fox Chase neighborhood. The man then got out of the vehicle and ran away but was tackled to the ground and captured by police officers a couple of blocks away on Afton Street.

"He was trying to allude police, he kept shutting his lights off," Small said.

The man may have family in the area where he ditched his car, Small said.

Police had been looking for the suspect the past several weeks, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The man even rammed a police vehilce on Sunday while getting away.

Small called the man a career criminal who is dangerous.

The man is expected to be charged in Philadelphia and could also face charges in Abington Township.