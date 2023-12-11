U.S. marshals arrest ‘porch pirate' who stole packages and injured officer, police say

A “porch pirate” accused of stealing multiple packages from New Jersey homes, fleeing the scene with unrestrained children inside her vehicle and striking and injuring a police officer is now in custody, investigators said.

Ebony Gomez, 31, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of eluding, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault against law enforcement and theft of movable property.

On Dec. 1 and twice on Dec. 2, packages were stolen from the front porches of several homes in Gloucester Township, investigators said. Responding officers observed surveillance video which showed a white Dodge Journey approaching several homes where packages had been delivered. In the video, a woman inside the Dodge Journey then took the packages and left the area, according to investigators.

When the woman was confronted by one resident, she lied about being a delivery driver who made a mistake and continued to steal the packages, police said.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Ebony Gomez. Gomez was then located by police while driving with unrestrained children inside her vehicle on Dec. 8, according to investigators. Gomez then allegedly fled the motor vehicle stop.

Police later found Gomez as they checked the area but she drove off and fled once again, this time striking and injuring a Gloucester Township Police Officer with her vehicle, according to investigators.

On Dec. 11, Gomez was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and turned over to Gloucester Township Police. She was processed and remanded to the Camden County Jail.