West Philadelphia

Pizzeria fire fills air above Philly's Overbrook section with thick smoke

A fire burning at a restaurant on N. 63rd Street filled the air over Philadelphia with smoke early Wednesday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire in a restuarant in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood has filled the air over the city with smoke early Wednesday.

SkyForce10 caught images at about 7 a.m. of firefighters working to extinguish a fire at Italian Kitchen Pizzeria II on the 2000 block of N. 63rd Street.

As NBC10 arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., a fire there had seemingly been extinguished only to reignite about an hour later.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us