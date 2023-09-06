Pizzeria fire fills air above Philly's Overbrook section with thick smoke

A fire in a restuarant in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood has filled the air over the city with smoke early Wednesday.

SkyForce10 caught images at about 7 a.m. of firefighters working to extinguish a fire at Italian Kitchen Pizzeria II on the 2000 block of N. 63rd Street.

As NBC10 arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., a fire there had seemingly been extinguished only to reignite about an hour later.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

