Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, released images of a pickup truck they believe struck and killed a person outside of a McDonald's over the weekend.

The deadly hit-and-run took place around 4:10 p.m. Sunday outside the fast-food joint at 7700 Bristol Pike in Levittown, Bristol Township police said in a Facebook post.

Medics rushed a person -- who was on foot when they were struck -- to a Northeast Philadelphia hospital where that person died, police said.

"The striking vehicle was a gray Chevrolet Silverado 4-door pickup truck, approximately a 2013 model, with a 4x4 sticker on both sides of the bed, black rims, and a front vanity license plate," police wrote in the post. "The truck may be missing an oval shaped black plastic trim piece that may cover a fog lamp opening."

Investigators didn't reveal what led to the deadly incident.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or has info on the hit-and-run is asked to contact Bristol Township Detective Patrick Kitchenman at 267-812-3056 or by email at pkitchenman160@bristolpd.org.