Man Dies Trying to Blow Up ATM on Philadelphia Sidewalk

A man died while trying to blow up an ATM in North Philadelphia early Tuesday.

The 24-year-old suffered trauma to his upper body after placing explosive in an ATM on the sidewalk outside a sports bar along North 2nd Street near Susquehanna Avenue around 6:15 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital where he died a couple hours later.

Police found live explosives at the scene and focused their investigation on the blasted ATM, debris on the street and on a vehicle parked nearby.

Neighbors in the area claimed to hear what sounded like explosions overnight. Around Philadelphia other people heard what sounded like blasts as looting in the wake of George Floyd protests continued overnight.

Bomb squad member confirmed one of the people involved died in the ATM explosion.



Neighbors say several ATMs were hit in the area @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/xV2FTDOOtf — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) June 2, 2020

An ATM at the Sunoco gas station on North Broad Street at Hunting Park Avenue was also damaged and broke into.

No arrests about the ATM thefts have been announced.