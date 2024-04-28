Kensington

60-year-old man struck, killed crossing street in Kensington

On Saturday night, Binh A Ho, 60, of Philadelphia was struck by a vehicle and killed as he attempted to cross E. Lehigh Avenue in the city's Kensington neighborhood

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed as he attempted to cross Lehigh Avenue in the city's Kensington neighborhood on Saturday night.

According to law enforcement officials, Binh A Ho, 60, of Philadelphia, was killed when he was struck be a vehicle near the intersection of E. Lehigh and Jasper avenues at about 8:49 p.m. on Saturday night.

The incident occurred, officials said, as a silver Honda HR-V, driven by a 28-year-old man, attempted to pass another vehicle on the median lane of E. Lehigh Ave., striking Ho as he was standing in the median lane as he was crossing the street.

Ho was transported to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at 9:23 p.m.

The driver of the Honda HR-V, police said, stayed on the scene after the vehicle sustained disabling damage in the crash.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation and charges could be pending based upon further investigation.

