South Philly Gun Shop Owner Shoots, Kills Looter, Police Say

A South Philadelphia gun shop owner shot and killed a man trying to break into his store early Tuesday morning amid heightened looting concerns.

Philadelphia police said the owner of Firing Line Inc. was staying the night inside the shop on South Front Street because over the last few nights someone had tried breaking in.

The owner told police he was monitoring his surveillance camera and saw three or four people trying to get in around 4 a.m. The group was using bolt cutters on the gate. A broken lock could later be seen on the ground.

The group then smashed in the back door, police said. When they made it upstairs the owner started shooting and shot one man in the head.

That man died in the store, police said. The other men ran off. Police found a gun that the owner said does not belong to his shop at the scene, so they think someone brought that with them.

An injured person turned up at Jefferson University Hospital, which investigators said could be connected to this. The person was shot in shoulder.

The South Philly neighborhood where this happened has seen members of the community protecting stores from looting that has spread across the city over the past several days.

Police have been getting thousands of more 911 calls in recent days, many for burglaries, looting, vandalism and large crowds, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We understand why."

Police said the men would likely be charged with burglary, but it could be looting just because of the climate of the city right now.

The store owner wasn’t injured. He was taken in for questioning by police.

Surveillance video will assist police in the investigation.

No charges were filed as of Tuesday morning.

