Can You Drop Off a Pa. Mail-In Ballot? It Depends Where You Live

Pennsylvania's primary is coming up on June 2, and the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

But with an unprecedented surge in mail-in-ballot applications, and plenty of ballots still en route to voters, at least one county is urging voters to drop off ballots in person before the polls close next week. However, not every county has those drop-off boxes available.

State officials estimated the running total at 1.6 million applications in a press call last week, according to the Associated Press. Some counties have already received more mail-in ballot applications than the entire vote total they expected in the primary election, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar said then.

She called that number "off the charts" compared to a normal year.

According to the state site VotesPA, the deadlines are firm - the county elections offices will not accept ballots received after 8 p.m. June 2. And mail-in ballot applications won't be accepted after 5 p.m. Tuesday (but those can be filled out online).

“I’m still waiting on mine in the mail,” Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke said at the end of a budget hearing with the City Commissioners’ office. “But we understand this is a lengthy process.”

The state was distributing extra funds to counties to handle a surge, and to cover personal protective equipment for the polling places that will remain open. There are far fewer locations open for in-person voting in this election.

"The hope is that especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, this is going to be a better healthier way to actually exercise the vote, than voting in person," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a press conference Tuesday.

NBC10's Deanna Durante reached out to the counties in our area Tuesday to find out if they will accept a hand-delivered ballot:

Montgomery

The county will have five drop-off boxes available to accept ballots before the deadline - 8 p.m. June 2, commissioners said. A list of those locations is available here.

Commissioner Ken Lawrence told Durante that the ballot boxes are emptied daily and are monitored so someone can only drop in one ballot at a time.

Lawrence cautioned that anyone applying for a mail-in ballot on Tuesday should plan to drop off their ballot in person, just in case it does not arrive in the mail in time.

The county also filed a petition asking for an extra week to count mail-in ballots. Election workers normally have until June 9 to count absentee ballots sent from overseas.

Bucks

Bucks will not have drop-off boxes during this election.

Chester

Chester County has one drop-off box at the county government building - 601 Westtown Rd, West Chester, PA 19382.

Delaware

The county will have drop-off boxes outside at polling locations, so voters won't have to go inside. There will also be a mobile collection at retirement homes.

This article contains information from The Associated Press and Digital Content Producer Brian McCrone.