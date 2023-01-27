Philly Set to Grease Poles in Anticipation of Eagles Celebration

The mayor's office has announced a litany of preparations Friday that it will take in order to prepare for Sunday's matchup of the Philadelphia Eagles against the San Francisco 49ers.

In a statement, Mayor Jim Kenney said that Philadelphians are encouraged to celebrate "safely and responsibly."

“As the Mayor of this great city it is always a joy to see all Philadelphians united behind our beloved sports teams,” Kenney said. “We encourage fans to cheer on safely and responsibly and wish the Eagles good luck in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.”

The mayor's office said that the Philadelphia Police Department "will institute the practice of 'greasing poles' as a deterrent for climbing poles and light fixtures."

Though, the office didn't reveal just which poles might be greased throughout the city or when the police will be out with the grease.

There will also be barricades placed in "key locations" to help control crowds, the mayor's office said.

Along with these moves, starting Friday, “Temporary No Parking Signs” will be placed along the South Broad Street corridor and around City Hall.

At the conclusion of Sunday’s game, the mayor's office said, there could also be temporary traffic closures put into place at the Sports Complex District, and in the vicinity of City Hall and surrounding Center City streets between 8th and 20th Streets and Race and Lombard Streets.

Traffic in and around the stadiums could be especially tricky this weekend, as along with the NFC Championship at the Linc, Villanova will host Providence College at noon in the Wells Fargo Center.

Earlier this week, the school said that doors for the Villanova game will open at 10 a.m. and there will be complimentary parking for Villanova Basketball season ticket holders.

General parking in nearby lots will cost $45 and will be available on a first come, first served basis.