Super Bowl Bound! Eagles Beat 49ers in NFC Championship, Philly Celebrates

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game!

Even before the Birds secured the big victory, the city already made preparations Friday for potential celebrations.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s office said that the Philadelphia Police Department "will institute the practice of 'greasing poles' as a deterrent for climbing poles and light fixtures."

On Sunday, a police officer greased a pole outside City Hall along 15th and Market streets. The office didn't reveal the other locations where poles were greased.

Barricades were also placed in "key locations" to help control crowds, the mayor's office said.

Along with these moves, “Temporary No Parking Signs” were placed along the South Broad Street corridor and around City Hall.

Sunday night, after the Eagles' big win, Mayor Kenney released a statement.

“Congratulations to Jeff Lurie, Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni, and all the coaches, players and staff of this year’s NFC Champions - our Philadelphia Eagles," he wrote. "his has been an energizing season from the start, and we are excited that the Eagles are going to fly all the way to the Super Bowl. As a lifelong Philadelphian and the Mayor of this great city I am thrilled to see fans of all ages and from every neighborhood celebrating side by side, full of pride and excitement. This is a wonderful night and I ask Philadelphians to celebrate joyously, safely, and respectfully. And remember: It’s a Philly thing.”

SkyForce10 was above the scene as a massive crowd of fans took to the streets of Philadelphia.

