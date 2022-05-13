Philly Police Find Man Shot to Death in Crashed SUV

A man was found gunned down in a crashed SUV overnight in the latest incident of a shooting where the victim was found dead in a vehicle in a Philadelphia neighborhood.

Police rushed to the 400 block of West Sedgley Avenue, near Venango Street, in North Philadelphia just after 11 p.m. Thursday initially for a car crash call, investigators said. They found a man slumped over in the driver's seat of a Volkswagen SUV that crashed into a fence.

Officers quickly realized the driver had been shot at least once in the head, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The SUV had hopped a curb and crashed into the fence. There were multiple bullet holes in the passenger side and driver's side of the SUV, Small said.

The officers broke a window to get into the locked car, Small said. They scooped up the unresponsive man and rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

Police found evidence that at least six shots had been fired about 150 feet up the road. They also found a broken handgun.

A second person showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Small said. Police were working to figure out if that person was in some way involved in the Sedgley Avenue shooting.

Police gave no motive for the shooting.

This shooting comes on the heels of other recent deadly shootings of people in cars, including a man shot near a Philly park earlier this week and a man shot near a rec center back in March.

Entering Friday, at least 171 were killed in Philadelphia in 2022. That is down about 10% from the same date last year, which ended being the deadliest on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.