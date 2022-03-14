What to Know Philadelphia police found a man slumped over in a running Mercedes-Benz near the Hunting Park Recreation Center early on March 2.

The man died a short time later at the hospital.

Surveillance video shows the two men police say had roles in killing the driver. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their arrests and convictions.

Philadelphia police announced a $20,000 reward as they released surveillance video over the weekend that they say shows two men wanted in the killing of a driver shot while sitting in his parked car outside of a city recreation center earlier this month.

Police officers rushed to a parking lot near the Hunting Park Recreation Center on West Hunting Park Avenue around 4:20 a.m. on March 2 to find the shot-up sedan with a man in his 50s shot multiple times inside.

"They found a male unconscious, slumped in the driver's seat of a Mercedes-Benz sedan, the engine was still running," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the time.

The driver's side window was blasted out. The man was shot at least twice in the neck and in the arm, police said.

Officers rushed the man to the hospital where he died a short time later, Small said.

On Saturday, police tweeted out images and video of the two men they said had roles in killing the driver.

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 25th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/wCPu0fFLlA pic.twitter.com/7NJkAYv4jS — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) March 12, 2022

"One of the offenders fired several shots into the car killing the victim," police said.

The blast of the gun can be seen in the video. After firing, the shooter appears to briefly try to get into the car before he and the other man run off.

Police said the men should be considered armed and dangerous. They urged anyone who spots them to call 911.

People with information about the shooting were asked to call or text tips (which can be anonymous) to 215-686-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

Entering Monday, at least 102 homicides were reported this year in Philadelphia. That's up 2% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest year on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.