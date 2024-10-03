It will be a busy weekend at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex with the Phillies hosting the National League Division Series (NLDS) at Citizens Bank Park and superstar singer Billie Eilish performing at the Wells Fargo Center.

To ease the expected traffic congestion near the sports complex, SEPTA is offering extended service on the Broad Street Line. Here’s everything you need to know:

When will the Phillies play?

The Phillies will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6. The first pitch for both games will be at 4:08 p.m. ET.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

When will Billie Eilish perform?

The Grammy-Award winning singer will perform at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. as part of her global tour.

What extra service is SEPTA offering?

On Saturday and Sunday, SEPTA will supplement regular Broad Street Line service to the NRG Station at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex with six Express trains that will leave Fern Rock Transportation Center every 10 minutes starting at 1 p.m. on each day.

On Saturday, two additional Express trains will leave Fern Rock Transportation Center at 5:40 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.

How to get to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex

There is a free transfer to the Broad Street Line from the Market Frankford Line and City Trolley routes at the 15th Street/City Hall SEPTA station and it’s also a short walk from Regional Rail stations in Center City.

The Broad Street Line also connects to bus routes that provide service throughout the Philadelphia region and it's easily accessible from the PATCO High Speed Line for riders from South Jersey.

SEPTA operates an express service on the Broad Street Line that makes stops at the following stations: Fern Rock Transportation Center, Olney Transportation Center, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall, Walnut-Locust and NRG Station.

In the event that the weekend playoff games end late, fans will still have access to local and express Broad Street Line trains at the NRG station. SEPTA said they will also hold the last Regional Rail trains of the night so that people can connect from the subway if necessary.

How to pay for SEPTA service

Physical credit and debit cards as well as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are all acceptable on buses, trolleys, the Market-Frankford Line, the Broad Street Line and the Norristown High Speed Line at any turnstile or farebox. Customers can pay by tapping their cards or phones on the validator.

SEPTA’s multi-rider feature also allows up to five riders on one SEPTA key card. Multi-rider is allowed on all SEPTA services, including bus, trolley, the Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line, Norristown High Speed Line and Regional Rail.

SEPTA recommends that riders who are using the SEPTA key card load their funds on it the day before the game or concert. Those who don’t have a key card can purchase Quick Trip tickets at all station kiosks.

More information on SEPTA service and payments can be found on the SEPTA website and app.