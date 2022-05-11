Man Found Shot Dead Inside Car Near Philly Park

A man was found shot to death inside of a car next to Tacony Creek State Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to East Tabor Road and Bingham Street in the Olney section of Philadelphia just after 6 a.m.

Police discovered a man deceased in the driver's seat of a silver sedan parked along the sidewalk.

NBC10’s Miguel Martinez-Valle reported the driver door was open and a portion of a man's body could be seen. The back window was also shot out.

Surrounding the car were several shell casing markings.

Officers were knocking on doors of homes in the area, possibly trying to talk to neighbors and obtain surveillance video, Martinez-Valle said.

No arrests have been made.

Entering Wednesday, there were at least 169 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022. That's down 10% from the same time last year, which was ultimately the city's deadliest on record.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.