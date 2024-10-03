Battleground Politics

Battleground Politics: Lauren Mayk speaks with voters across Pennsylvania

In a new series airing Oct. 7 through Oct. 11 on NBC10, Lauren Mayk will speak with voters across Pennsylvania about Kamala Harris, Donald Trump and the issues that matter most to them during the presidential election

By NBC10 Staff

Election Day is a month away and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their final push for voters. NBC10’s political reporter Lauren Mayk is traveling across Pennsylvania, a key swing state that could play a pivotal role in the presidential race.

From Oct. 7 through Oct. 11, Lauren will travel through different areas in the keystone state to speak with voters about Harris, Trump and the issues that matter the most to them in the presidential race. Each day, Lauren will air live reports during the 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts on NBC10. Those reports along with photos, videos, interviews and stories from Lauren’s journey will be embedded in this article.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Follow Lauren’s journey across Pennsylvania on NBC10 News, the NBC10 streaming channel and the NBC10 app.

Battleground Politics

Battleground Politics Sep 23

GOP VP nominee JD Vance talks immigration, IVF, Mark Robinson allegations  

Battleground Politics Sep 9

What voters want to hear from Harris, Trump during presidential debate in Philly

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Battleground PoliticsPennsylvaniaDecision 2024politics
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us