Philly Police Extending Patrol Shifts This Weekend to Boost Crime-Fighting Efforts

Philadelphia police officers will have longer patrol shifts this coming weekend in an effort to help fight the relentless gun violence in the city, the department said.

The Philadelphia Police Department said all officers assigned to patrol operations will have their tours extended by four hours Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18.

The time extension is to "provide an increase in officer availability in order to bolster the department's crime-fighting efforts," the PPD said.

Nearly two dozen people were shot in Philadelphia last weekend, Philadelphia police reported, and several of them were killed.

The victims include a man killed after an argument on a SEPTA trolley platform, and another man shot and injured after he allegedly drew a handgun on a plainclothes police officer.

Entering Tuesday, there were at least 386 homicides in Philadelphia this year, up 3% from the same time last year, which ended as the year with the most killings in Philadelphia’s recorded history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.