Man Shot by Cop During Confrontation in Center City Identified by DA

The 23-year-old man shot twice early Sunday morning after he allegedly drew a handgun on a plainclothes police officer in Center City, Philadelphia, was identified as Lawrence Evans, the District Attorney's office said Monday.

Evans allegedly pulled a gun during a confrontation near 13th and Locust streets in Center City around 3:30 a.m. while the officer was on a nightclub detail, police said.

The officer fired three to five shots, striking Evans in his left shoulder and left hip, police said.

"At approximately 3:15 a.m., three plainclothes police officers assigned to patrol in the area responded to a fight among several individuals at the corner of 13th and Chancellor streets. In the course of attempting to break up the crowd, the officers faced physical resistance," the District Attorney's office said in a release. "Defendant Lawrence Evans is alleged to have punched one officer before pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the officers. After being ordered to drop his weapon, Evans is further alleged to have discharged his firearm several times while running from the officers."

