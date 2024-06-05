Philadelphia

Philly officer shoots, kills 2 pit bulls after dog attacks woman, police say

A police officer shot and killed two pit bulls after one of the dogs attacked a woman on North 57th Street in West Philly, investigators said

By David Chang

A police officer shot and killed two pit bulls after one of the dogs attacked a young woman in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Investigators said an 18-year-old woman was walking along the 1500 block of North 57th Street shortly before 9 a.m. when she spotted two pit bulls fighting on the porch of a home. One of the pit bulls was a stray dog while the second pit bull belonged to a resident at the home, a 57-year-old man who called the woman for help, according to police.

The woman approached the pit bulls and used mace on them, separating the stray dog from the man’s dog. Police said another pit bull that belonged to the man then ran out of the home and attacked the woman, biting her on the arm and ankle.

The woman managed to escape and all three pit bulls then began attacking each other. A 34-year-old Philadelphia police officer responded to the scene and spotted the three dogs fighting each other. The officer pulled out his weapon and fired multiple times, shooting and killing both the stray dog and one of the man’s dogs.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. The 57-year-old man suffered a dog bite to his chest but refused medical attention, police said.

Philadelphia Animal Control took custody of the two dead dogs.

The officer’s body camera captured the incident and police continue to investigate. The officer, who is a five-year veteran assigned to the 19th Police District, is currently on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

