Philly officer shoots, kills ‘pit bull' that mauled another dog

A police officer in Philadelphia shot and killed a dog, that officials said was a pit bull, in an incident that happened in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a call that reported a dog attack along the 3000 block of N. 16th Street at about 12:06 p.m. on Wednesday, to find a large pit bull amid an attack on a smaller dog.

At that time, officials said a 30-year-old officer with the city's 39th police district shot the pit bull "multiple times," officials said.

The pit bull was killed and, police officials said, the smaller dog died from injuries sustained in the attack.

After the shooting, both dogs were taken to the Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Agency, police officials said.

The officer was not injured in the attack, officials said.

However, officials said that one of the dog owners, a 66-year-old man, was hurt in the incident what a fragment of a bullet "ricocheted and struck his left forearm," police said -- however, he denied medical treatment at the scene.

According to police officials, the officer who fired their weapon -- a seven year veteran of the force -- was placed on administrative duty as an investigation into the shooting is conducted by the department's Internal Affairs and Officer-involved Shooting Investigations teams.