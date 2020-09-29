Philly Man Charged With Murder of Transgender Woman

Loved ones are mourning a transgender woman who was shot and killed in Philadelphia.

On Monday shortly after 8 a.m., police spotted a 2016 Jeep Wrangler going through a stop sign on 41st Street and Westminster Avenue. Responding officers then pulled the vehicle over.

The driver, identified by police as 28-year-old Abdullah Ibn Elamin Jaamia, got out of the vehicle and told the officers his passenger had been shot, investigators said. The officers then found Tracy “Mia” Green, 29, in the passenger seat, suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck.

Police escorted the Wrangler to Penn-Presbyterian Hospital where Green was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m. that morning. Police later determined Jaamia was responsible for Green’s death. He was charged with murder and other related offenses.

“While the details around Mia Green’s death are the subject of an investigation, we know that the loss of yet another trans community member of color is especially painful, no matter the circumstances,” a spokesperson for Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs wrote in a statement.

Green's death occurred months after the dismembered body of Dominique Rem'mie Fells, a trans woman, was discovered in the Schuylkill River. Investigators determined she had been murdered.

Violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people continues to be a plague on the community. In 2019, at least 26 trans and gender non-conforming people were killed nationwide, according to the Human Rights Campaign. A staggering 91% of the known victims were Black women. So far this year at least 28 people died.

“The latest act of violence against a member of our community is a somber reminder of the epidemic of violence against trans individuals,” the spokesperson wrote. “It is a crisis that cannot be allowed to persist any further. The countless painful losses experienced during this year alone -- especially within our transgender communities of color -- remind us that there is much work to be done in the pursuit of full equality, respect and justice for us all.”

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.