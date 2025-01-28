Philly DA touts conviction in 2021 West Philly shooting that left man blind

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, on Tuesday, joined members of his office to announced the conviction in a shooting that happened in West Philadelphia in June of 2021 and left a man blind.

According to Krasner, a jury convicted James Reson, 42, of attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, aggravated assault of a police officer and other offenses following a shooting that happened on June 14, 2021 outside of a barbershop located along the 5100 block of West Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia.

In this case, Krasner said, Reson was sentenced to serve 16 to 32 years in prison.

“It is a sentence that is deserved in this shooting," said Krasner.

As detailed by Krasner's office, the incident happened when the victim returned to a barbershop to pick up sunglasses he had forgotten there. As he left the business, Krasner's office said, Reson confronted the man and, as the victim attempted to walk away, Reson produced a handgun and shot him in the head.

During an event on Tuesday, Krasner's office shared surveillance video from the incident.

The clip shows Reson and his victim, dressed in a white t-shirt, in the moments when Reson produced the firearm and rested it against the victim's head before he pulled the trigger.

The District Attorney's Office said that the bullet entered the victim's temple, shattering his eye sockets and rupturing his right eye.

Following this gunshot, the victim fell to the ground and crawled under a nearby car and, Reson tried shooting him again, slicing off the tip of one of the man's fingers, the DA's office said.

As the man hid under the vehicle, officials said, Reson went through the man's pockets and stole $300.

The victim was permanently blinded in this incident, the District Attorney's Office said.

After the shooting, the DA's office said that the area was "swarmed" by police officers and Reson barricaded himself in a home along the block.

Reson, the DA's office said, was apprehended after "an intense standoff."

At trial, Krasner recalled the victim traveled to court in order to testify against his attacker.

“The victim is blind, permanently, and had the courage to come up, from another place on a bus by himself, to testify,” said Krasner.