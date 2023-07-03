Philly DA ‘raps' to dissuade July 4th celebratory gunfire

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner may know the harmful realities of gunplay just as well as rapper 50 Cent -- who famously survived being shot being shot nine times.

But, Krasner would likely be the first to admit, he doesn't have the same lyrical grace when dropping bars.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Kranser tried his hand at rap during a recent event to warn anyone who may try to celebrate the Fourth of July by firing off a weapon, that shotting a gun in celebration is a crime and those that do it on Tuesday will face arrest.

"Yosemite Sam goes to the slam. Shoot at the sun, you'll be the locked up one. Shoot at the moon, you'll be locked up soon," he said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Krasner's rhyming effort seemed a lighthearted effort intended to help illustrate the push his office made on Monday to warn the community not to fire guns off in celebration of the Fourth of July under threat of arrest.

"It may feel like a celebration to you, but you're going to be celebrating in a cell if you do it," he warned.

The District Attorney's Office said anyone caught firing off a weapon in celebration could face charges of possession of an instrument of a crime, recklessly endangering another person, and firearm violations if the person discharging is illegally in possession of a firearm.

Additional charges could be leveled if a bullet fired in celebration damages property or injures -- or kills -- someone in its descent.

During 2022's celebration of Wawa Welcome America on the Ben Franklin Parkway, two officers -- a city police officer and a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy -- were struck by bullets that were believed to have been fired into the air in celebration of the holiday.

The officers were reportedly injured due to the falling shells -- one officer suffered a graze wound to the head and the other, a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner John M. Stanford, of the Philadelphia Police Department, provided an update on the investigation into that shooting, saying no one has been arrested, but the incident remains under investigation.

He said one of the officers still deals with trauma due to that incident.

For this year's Wawa Welcome America celebration, set for Tuesday, Stanford said there will be an increased police presence as officers will be working on extended shifts and there will be increased staffing.

"You will see a high visibility of police presence tomorrow," said Stanford.

Along with additional officers at the upcoming event, Stanford said there will be additional officers throughout the city to keep an eye out for any issues.

"Please understand, you will be arrested," Stanford warned to those who may intend to fire guns in celebration.