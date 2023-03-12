Phillies Reassign Mick Abel, Griff McGarry and Others to Minor-League Camp, Option James McArthur

Phillies reassign Abel, McGarry and others to minor-league camp, option McArthur originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies optioned right-handed pitcher James McArthur to Triple A prior to Sunday's spring training game against the Blue Jays and reassigned six other right-handers, including Mick Abel and Griff McGarry, to minor-league camp.

Abel, McGarry, Andrew Baker, Francisco Morales, Jon Duplantier and Billy Sullivan were the pitchers reassigned. MLB.com has Abel and McGarry as the Phillies' No. 2 and 3 prospects behind Andrew Painter, who's currently sidelined by an elbow sprain and won't throw for another three weeks.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Baker and Morales are two of the Phils' top relief prospects. Baker has a triple-digit fastball, while Morales has found success with his slider. One or both could find themselves in Philadelphia this season. Baker turns 24 later this month and Morales is 23. McGarry could also be a mid-to-late-season bullpen option.

McArthur (6-7/230) has appeared in five games this spring, allowing three runs in five innings with six strikeouts. A 12th-round pick in 2018 out of the University of Mississippi, McArthur made 13 starts last season with Double A Reading, posting a 5.05 ERA with 65 strikeouts and 26 walks in 57 innings.

Duplantier is a 28-year-old with 19 games of big-league experience with the Diamondbacks in 2019 and 2021. He started seven games over those two seasons. The Phillies signed him to a minor-league deal on January 4 but he hasn't appeared in spring training games because of a hamstring injury.

Sullivan whiffed 77 in 51 innings last year at Double A.