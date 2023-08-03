Philadelphia

Philly ranked high among top cities in world for pot consumption, study finds

Coming in at No. 15, Philadelphia has been ranked high among cities around the world when it comes to weed consumption

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphians aren't just only consuming a lot of cheesesteaks and pretzels, according to a recent study they are also consuming a lot of weed.

The 2023 Cannabis Global Price Index found that Philadelphia ranks high among the top cities in the world when it comes to marijuana consumption, coming in at No. 15. The CGP used data collected from the World Health Organization and UNODC World Drug Reports for the study.

Coming in at No. 1 on the list is New York, in 2021 marijuana became fully legal for recreational purposes for anyone over the age of 21.

food Oct 6, 2022

Seriously?!? Philly Ranks No. 27 in Foodie Culture – Trailing Orlando – Survey Finds

money Sep 29, 2022

7 Philly-Area Residents Rank on Forbes 400 List of America's Richest People

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Currently, only medical marijuana is legal within the state of Pennslyvania. New Jersey and Delaware in recent years joined the list of states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

Philadelphia residents are consuming an average of 10.6 metric tons of weed every year, according to the study.

Toyko ranked among the most expensive marijuana, a gram sells for about $33, that's compared to about $11 a gram in Philadelphia.

The cheapest city to buy weed is Montreal, Canada, where one gram can cost you $5.90 on average, the study said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiamarijuana
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us