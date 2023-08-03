Philadelphians aren't just only consuming a lot of cheesesteaks and pretzels, according to a recent study they are also consuming a lot of weed.

The 2023 Cannabis Global Price Index found that Philadelphia ranks high among the top cities in the world when it comes to marijuana consumption, coming in at No. 15. The CGP used data collected from the World Health Organization and UNODC World Drug Reports for the study.

Coming in at No. 1 on the list is New York, in 2021 marijuana became fully legal for recreational purposes for anyone over the age of 21.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Currently, only medical marijuana is legal within the state of Pennslyvania. New Jersey and Delaware in recent years joined the list of states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

Philadelphia residents are consuming an average of 10.6 metric tons of weed every year, according to the study.

Toyko ranked among the most expensive marijuana, a gram sells for about $33, that's compared to about $11 a gram in Philadelphia.

The cheapest city to buy weed is Montreal, Canada, where one gram can cost you $5.90 on average, the study said.