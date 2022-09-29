7 Philly-Area Residents Rank on Forbes 400 List of America's Richest People

The Philadelphia region's wealthiest residents continued to get richer over the last year, but the same isn't true across the country, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Seven local residents rank on the latest Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, up from six last year. Susquehanna International Group CEO and Haverford resident Jeff Yass is the region's richest person for the second year in a row, garnering a net worth of $30 billion, a 150% increase over the $12 billion he was worth last year. That was enough for Yass to jump from No. 58 on last year's list to No. 23 this year.

His partner, Arthur Dantchik, who cofounded Bala Cynwyd-based trading firm Susquehanna International, was the lone newcomer to the list in Greater Philadelphia. The Gladwyne resident comes close to cracking the top 100, with a net worth of $7.5 billion, ranking him as the 104th richest person in the U.S., the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Yass is one of three Philadelphia-area billionaires within the top 100 on the 2022 list. Bryn Mawr's Michael Rubin's net worth rose from $8 billion to $10.2 billion, enough for him to jump 46 spots to No. 64. Rubin is the founder and CEO of sports merchandising giant Fanatics.

Check out PBJ.com's full article for how the likes of Mars Inc. candy fortune heir Victoria Mars, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and Campbell Soup Co. shareholder Mary Alice Dorrance Malone fared in the ranking.

