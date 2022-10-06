How did they come up with this jawn?

Contrary to some opinions, Philadelphia’s thriving food scene isn’t just made up of hoagies and Philly cheesesteaks. The city’s sprawling restaurant ecosystem features a vast array of flavors stemming from a wide list of cultures, from Korean food to Mexican food to Vietnamese cuisine to epic Italian delicacies.

Yet, personal finance website WalletHub still found that Philadelphia ranks at No. 27 as a culinary destination behind cities such as Orlando, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh (we don't think the study's authors tried South Philly Barbacoa, Zahav or

Pizza Brain).

Best Foodie Cities in America list, released Monday, also ranked Philadelphia at No. 133 for affordability and No. 22 in the “diversity, accessibility and quality” category in the study.

The top honors went to Portland with a score of 69.96, Orlando with a score of 66.63 and Miami with a score of 66.15. Philadelphia managed to chow down at 54.17 points, just above Rochester, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City.

The analysis compared over 180 U.S. cities across 29 foodie-friendliness indicators like grocery cost, affordability, food festivals per capita and accessibility of high-quality restaurants.

The ranking also listed Orlando as touting the most restaurants per capita and Salt Lake City was noted as having the most coffee shops per capita. Philadelphia didn’t crack the top of any of those lists, they must not have walked through coffe shop-heavy Graduate Hospital anytime recently.

To view the full analysis, click here.