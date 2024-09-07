Philadelphia

Philadelphia police seek information after separate overnight shootings leave 2 men injured

By Cherise Lynch

Blue flasher on the police car at night
Getty Images

Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings early Saturday morning that left two men injured.

Police said around 12:15 a.m., officers heard gunshots in the area of N. 52nd St. At the scene, responding officers found a 36-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the upper back.

According to police, officers transported the man to the hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators described the suspect involved in the shooting as a man wearing black pants and a black hooded top and was armed with a gun.

Police said the other incident happened around 4:09 a.m. on the 2400 block of Bouvier Street. Officers found a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the right knee and buttocks.

Officers transported the man to the hospital, and he was placed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in either shooting incident. The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270. 

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

