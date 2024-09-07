8 cars broken into, money stolen in Northwest Philadelphia on Friday morning

Several cars had windows broken by three men in Northwest Philadelphia on Friday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were originally called to the 6200 block of Magnolia Street for reports of a vandalism in progress just after 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

Three men are accused of breaking the passenger windows of a white BMW sedan and a black Honda Accord before fleeing in a white-colored pickup truck, according to police.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said that nothing was taken from these two cars, but during an investigation, it was discovered that the three suspects were driving a stolen Dodge Ram and were connected to six other car break-ins.

Honda with broken driver window on 100 block of East Cliveden Street

Mazda with broken driver side window on 6200 block of McCollum Street

Volkswagen with broken passenger window on 6200 block of Wayne Avenue had wallet and money stolen

Honda Civic with broken passenger window on the Unit block of West Tulpehocken Street had money stolen

Kia Optima with broken passenger window on 6200 block of McCullum Street had money stolen

Audi with broken passenger window on 6300 block of McCullum Street

Police tried to stop the suspects on the 6100 block of Gardenia Street, officials said. One man in his early twenties was arrested, but the two others fled on foot.

During the investigation, police were able to recover the Dodge Ram and found that it was stolen from the 8600 block of Yale Street earlier on Friday morning, officials explained.

If you have any information, you can submit a tip by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477).