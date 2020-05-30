Philadelphia Police Sergeant Hurt in Head-on Crash With DUI Driver

A Philadelphia police sergeant was hospitalized with minor injuries and a DUI driver was in critical condition after a head-on crash in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, police said.

The police SUV and civilian sedan collided around 1 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of D Street and E. Allegheny Avenue after the driver of the sedan made a turn and crashed into the sergeant’s vehicle, which was stopped at a red light, a Philadelphia Police Department spokesman said.

The male driver, suspected of driving under the influence, was taken to Temple University Hospital with chest trauma and leg lacerations. He was listed in critical condition, police said.

The sergeant was taken to the same hospital but was only slightly injured.

The incident is the second in as many days in which a Philadelphia police officer was hurt in the line of duty. On Friday, an off-duty lieutenant was shot in the leg while trying to help a fellow officer apprehend an armed man in a South Philadelphia CVS store.