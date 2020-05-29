Philadelphia

Off-Duty Police Officer Shot in South Philadelphia; Person in Custody

By NBC10 Staff

An off-duty police officer was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in South Philadelphia Friday morning, Philadelphia police told NBC10.

The officer was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in unknown condition after the shooting inside a CVS store at the intersection of 10th and Reed Streets shortly before 7 a.m., police said.

It was unclear what led to the gunfire, but one person was taken into custody as police secured the area.

Both Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw arrived at the hospital to check on the officer.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

