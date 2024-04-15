Mayor Parker signs order to make Philly ‘Open for Business'

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is looking to make it easier for businesses to do, well, business in the city with a new executive order aimed at making it faster and easier to get needed permissions and provides guidance and assistance for businesses of all sizes.

The executive order, called the PHL Open for Business initiative, also establishes the Mayor's Business Action Team.

"Since day one, I have expressed my commitment to strategic interventions that address economic disparities, enhance business activity, and build an equitable economy that fully leverages the talents and potential of residents across Philadelphia. The PHL Open for Business initiative is a key pillar of delivering on that promise, with progress underway,” said Parker, in a statement on the new effort. “We are creating a new way for businesses to interact with City Hall by cutting through the maze of confusing, duplicative regulations that too often hold local businesses back. Together – as One Philly, a United City – we are working diligently to enhance a thriving economy that benefits all people who live, work, and do business in Philadelphia.”

According to a statement on the initiative, the Mayor's Office said that the executive order is intended to help establish a "business-friendly government that removes regulatory burdens, accelerates approval timelines and further streamlines City permit and licensing processes."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The order also renames the city's Office of Business Services to be the Mayor’s Business Action Team.

In a statement, Parker's office said that this change "underscores the Mayor’s commitment to having all City departments work as one to resolve challenges faced by individual businesses."

The team, Parker's office said in a statement, will be tasked with providing one-on-one assistance for businesses who are navigating city services and will help connect them with the resources they need.

Officials with the city said that this initiative is intended to "make it easier for businesses of all sizes and in all neighborhoods to access guidance, assistance, resources, and financial programs."

"The Executive Order signed by Mayor Parker today reflects her commitment to addressing longstanding challenges and delivering results that matter to entrepreneurs across the city,” said Alba Martinez, the city's commerce director, in a statement. “PHL Open for Business is about accelerating business growth through user-friendly, clear and efficient government services. We are committed to helping businesses save time and money, while improving access to services and operating at the speed of business.”

This initiative became effective upon receiving Parker's signature and, according to the mayor's office, will provide Parker with quarterly reports that will include progress on services, feedback from businesses, projects in the pipeline and other information.