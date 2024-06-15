West Philadelphia

Police officer injured following crash in West Philadelphia

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police officer was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to police, the officer driving a police SUV and another car collided at the intersection of 52nd and Market Streets.

The officer sustained minor injuries to his leg and the driver of the other car wasn't hurt, police said.

