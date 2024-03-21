Philadelphia

Philadelphia City Council resolution honors domestic worker advocate Mercedes Reyes

By Cherise Lynch

Woman with cleaning supplies in building
Getty Images

Philadelphia City Council approved a resolution Thursday honoring Mercedes Reyes for her advocacy and contributions to domestic workers' rights.

Proposed by Councilman Kendra Brooks - a key ally in the Philadelphia domestic worker movement - the resolution marks a significant moment during Women's History Month.

During the council meeting, it was noted that Reyes had worked in childcare, house cleaning and other domestic services for decades.

Philadelphia Mar 14

Emergency youth town hall held to discuss the city's gun violence crisis and the changes people want to see

Philadelphia Feb 22

Philly City Council pushes bill allowing student-athletes to make promo deals

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

At one point, Reyes only made $2 an hour, which had driven her to fight against injustices and discrimination.

Reyes continues to fight with other domestic workers for better wages, benefits, and treatment. She is now a member of the National Domestic Workers Alliance Pennsylvania Chapter.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia City Council
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us