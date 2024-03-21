Philadelphia City Council resolution honors domestic worker advocate Mercedes Reyes

Philadelphia City Council approved a resolution Thursday honoring Mercedes Reyes for her advocacy and contributions to domestic workers' rights.

Proposed by Councilman Kendra Brooks - a key ally in the Philadelphia domestic worker movement - the resolution marks a significant moment during Women's History Month.

During the council meeting, it was noted that Reyes had worked in childcare, house cleaning and other domestic services for decades.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

At one point, Reyes only made $2 an hour, which had driven her to fight against injustices and discrimination.

Reyes continues to fight with other domestic workers for better wages, benefits, and treatment. She is now a member of the National Domestic Workers Alliance Pennsylvania Chapter.