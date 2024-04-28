Man charged after allegedly shooting a person and a standoff with police in Kensington

A man has been charged after allegedly shooting an individual and then having an hours-long standoff with police in North Philadelphia on Saturday.

Philadelphia police said shortly after 6:40 a.m., they responded to Episcopal Hospital for a gunshot victim who walked in for treatment.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The victim was transported to another hospital and placed in stable condition, according to the police.

Investigators identified the suspect as 47-year-old Wendell Saunders and police found him at a residence on the 2100 block of East Cambria Street in Kensington.

Police declared a barricade situation when there was no answer at the home when officers arrived. The barricade lasted until just after noon when Saunders exited the property without further incident, police said.

Saunders was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.