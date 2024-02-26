In an ongoing push to revitalize Philadelphia's poorest neighborhood, City Council has moved forward a bill that would see 24-hour businesses in the city's Kensington section forced to shutter between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Officials said this commercial business curfew is intended to help clean the business corridor through the Kensington community.

The bill was presented on Friday before City Council's Committee on Licenses and Inspections by councilmember Quetcy Lozada (D-7th dist.) who represents Kensington.

If approved at a future meeting, the bill would require that any commercial business or restaurant located within the boundaries of an area bounded by East Lehigh Avenue, Kensington Avenue, D Street, E. Tioga Street and Frankford Avenue, be closed between the hours of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. or face a $500 fine.

It would impact dozens of businesses, but bars and any property with a liquor license would be exempt from this regulation.

On Monday, Roberto Rodriguez, of Impact Services -- a nonprofit focused on community improvements - told NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle that the effort was intended to limit nuisance activity, like open-air drug sales and loitering, along the commercial corridor.

Late night businesses, he said, bring a lot of noise and trash to the community.

"We have a whole team cleaning outside in sanitation," said Rodriquez. "But, we are not enough to clean the whole Kensington neighborhood."

The bill will need to be read before full City Council before it could be voted into law.

The next meeting of City Council is set to be held on Thursday, Feb. 29.