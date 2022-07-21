Philadelphia 76ers Plan $1.3B Arena in Center City

NBC10 is one of dozens of news organizations producing BROKE in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and the city’s push toward economic justice. Follow us at @BrokeInPhilly.

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to build a privately funded arena in Center City at the current site of Fashion District Philadelphia.

Sixers managing partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer made the announcement in a press release Thursday morning, saying a new development company, 76 Devcorp, will develop the $1.3 billion arena. The sports and entertainment venue would be located on a “portion” of the Fashion District.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are a storied Philadelphia institution with a proven track record of investing in their community. That’s why we’re committed to building a world-class home in the heart of the City and creating a privately-funded arena that strengthens ties within the local community through investments that prioritize equity, inclusivity and accessibility,” Harris said in a statement.

The project would provide well-paying jobs and economic opportunities to locals, he said. The team pledged a “robust” community engagement process as it pursues the development. It also committed to investing in under-resourced communities.

The team assessed various locations for a new arena but chose the Fashion District due to its proximity to mass transit and the opportunity to redevelop existing commercial space and to “play a role in the continued revitalization of Center City,” the team said.

The arena would generate $1.9 billion in overall economic output during construction and $400 million annually upon opening, the Sixers said.

Tom O’Hern, CEO of the Macerich real estate company that controls operations at the Fashion District, said in the same press release that repurposing part of the site for the arena is a “natural evolution of the site and a unique and once in a lifetime opportunity for our company.”

The Sixers currently play at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

NBC10 reached out to the City of Philadelphia for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.