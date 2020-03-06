Coronavirus Outbreak
Pennsylvania Reports 2 Coronavirus Cases, 1 in Delaware County

By Dan Stamm

Pennsylvania has reported its first two positive tests for the new coronavirus.

Two patients tested positive for coronavirus, one in Delaware County and the other in Wayne County, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said at a Friday morning news conference.

The tests now must be sent to the CDC for confirmation.

The cases were not community spread, meaning the cases came through some sort of travel, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

The announcement came as five schools in the Central Bucks School District were closed Friday after students and staff were exposed to someone from out-of-state who later was confirmed to have coronavirus.

This story is developing and will be updated.

