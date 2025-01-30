Pa. inmate, man charged in Instagram murder-for-hire plot against ex-girlfriend

A Montgomery County inmate asked a man to create an Instagram account that offered $15,000, a watch and a car to anyone who could beat up and kill the mother of his child, investigators said.

The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2024, when Montgomery County Detectives were alerted by Montgomery County Correctional Facility (MCCF) officials about a murder-for-hire plot. MCCF officials said they were investigating Zunir Wilson-Walker – a 22-year-old inmate -- due to his misuse of their telephone system.

Investigators said Wilson-Walker was using another inmate’s telephone account. While listening to his recorded phone calls, an official at the prison heard what he believed to be the solicitation of murder, according to investigators.

Investigators later determined Wilson-Walker had lost his phone privileges because he was verbally abusing and threatening his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child. Wilson-Walker then used his inmate-issued computer tablet to send harassing and threatening messages toward the woman, according to investigators.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

At the time, Wilson-Walker was in prison on charges of terroristic threats, stalking, simple assault, strangulation and other related offenses in connection to his ex-girlfriend. Officials said his threatening messages against her violated a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order that had been issued against him on April 11, 2023. Wilson-Walker’s tablet privileges were then suspended.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Investigators later determined Wilson-Walker had contacted Jadan Uriah Jones, 20, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, in at least one of his calls. On Nov. 9, 2024, Wilson-Walker asked Jones to create a fake Instagram account and post a story that offered $15,000, a Cartier watch and a car to anyone who could beat up and kill the mother of his child, according to investigators.

Officials said Wilson-Walker specifically asked Jones to create an Instagram story instead of a post so that it would only be visible for 24 hours before vanishing. During a phone call later that same day, Wilson-Walker told Jones to use the name “walkdownmontt” for the fake Instagram account, investigators said.

Detectives filed a search warrant to obtain the records of the Instagram account. They determined “walkdownmontt” was created at 2:18 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2024, only 10 minutes after Wilson-Walker gave the account name to Jones, investigators said. They also determined the Instagram account was associated with Jones’ phone number.

Investigators said around 4:30 p.m. that same day, eight stories appeared on the “walkdownmontt” account. The stories were private but visible to 18 other Instagram accounts, according to officials. Investigators said the stories included derogatory comments about Wilson-Walker’s ex-girlfriend, a location where she would be at during a specific date and time, a description of her car, her home address and other identifying information.

The Instagram stories also offered $15,000, jewelry and a car for her to “get took off the map,” investigators said.

Wilson-Walker and Jones were both charged with criminal solicitation of murder, conspiracy to murder and criminal use of a communications facility. Wilson-Walker had initially been charged with terroristic threats, stalking, simple assault, strangulation and other related offenses in connection to his ex-girlfriend.

Wilson-Walker was arraigned on the new charges on Jan. 28, 2025. His bail was set at $500,077 cash. He remains in custody at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2025.

Jones was arraigned on Jan. 29, 2025, with bail set at $99,000 cash. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2025.

Online court records did not list any legal representation who could speak on behalf of the two suspects.