Editor's note: This story contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers.

A man from Bucks County was charged for allegedly luring children to his bedroom, giving them candy and sexually assaulting them.

According to the Bensalem Police Department, 62-year-old Mohhamed Alam turned himself into police after officers were contacted by a child welfare organization which led to an investigation where three young girls were interviewed.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

One young girl told police that she was at Alam's home when she was between seven and 11 years old for a community event, officials said. She told them that he took her to his bedroom where he gave her candy from a jar and got her into a Yoga-based pose.

He forced her to spread her legs and then touched her inappropriately, the girl told police.

A second victim told officials that she was between five and eight years old when she was touched several times by Alam in his room where he had given her candy from a jar, police said.

During an interview with a third girl, she said that she was assaulted by Alam multiple times when she was between three and nine years old.

The third girl told police that during one incident, she was lured by Alam to his bedroom where he gave her candy from a jar and had her sit on his lap.

As she sat on his lap, he touched her inappropriately, police said. She told officials that Alam was aroused during this encounter.

Officers with the Bensalem Police Department searched Alam's residence and found evidence in his bedroom that matched what the three girls said during their interviews.

Alam was charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors. He was arraigned and released after posting 10% of his $100,000 bail.

Officials say they think there are more victims of Alam. If you or someone you know was assaulted by Mohhamed Alam, please contact Detective Brian Oliverio at 215-633-3669.