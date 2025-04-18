Pennsylvania

Traffic at standstill in southbound lanes on I-95 in Delco

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Traffic is at a total standstill on Interstate 95 in Delaware County on Thursday night.

Emergency officials are on the southbound lanes of I-95 just before the exit for Interstate 476.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 10 p.m. on April 17 where cars could be seen for at least a mile completely stopped on the highway.

A tractor trailer was visible in the middle lane while a sedan was up ahead of it on the shoulder with what appeared to be a horse trailer pulled over.

No word yet on what happened to cause the traffic back up or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

