Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend and her 13-year-old daughter in Trenton, NJ

A man was arrested and charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and her 13-year-old daughter in Trenton, New Jersey.

On Saturday, April 12, around 10:30 a.m., Trenton police responded to a 911 call reporting two bodies inside a home on the 300 block of West State Street. When they arrived, police found 13-year-old Jairah Biggs in a third-floor bedroom as well as her mother, 40-year-old Malika Whiting, on the stairway leading to the third floor. The mother and daughter were both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified Whiting’s ex-boyfriend, 45-year-old Bahin Lynch, as a suspect in the double homicide. Lynch was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a firearm.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Lynch is currently in custody at the Mercer County Correction Center. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office will file a motion to detain Lynch pending trial.

Gabrielle Williams Gabrielle Williams

Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora described Jairah Biggs as a well-liked student in the Trenton Public School District. On Monday, grief counselors were at the schools the girl attended.

"This is something people have a hard time processing. Rightfully so," Gusciora said. "Particularly when somebody is so young and innocent that they did not deserve this at all."

Gabrielle Williams told NBC10 she knew both victims and mentored Biggs in a program that helps students in grades 7 through 12 prepare for college.

"If you just take a look at her face, like, you'd just see that she was a sweet girl," Williams said. "I hope that justice gets served because at the end of the day, Jai didn't even get to reach high school. She's not going to get to grow up and that's unfair."

Williams said the girl's death will leave a devastating impact on everyone, especially her classmates.

"My heart breaks for the kids. It breaks for her family. Her siblings. And whatever they need, as the community, we are here for whatever they need," she said.

While Lynch is in custody, the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on the shooting, please contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Scott Peterson at (609) 649-9218 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. You can also email mchtftips@mercercounty.org.