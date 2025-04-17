New video shows shooting that killed Uber driver, hurt passenger in Philly

Police in Philadelphia have confirmed that they are using the now-viral surveillance video that captured the moments an Uber driver and his passenger were shot Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened as 77-year-old Uber driver Olatunji W. Bolaji, of Norristown, sat in his parked black-colored Chevy Suburban on 18th Street around 2 a.m. on April 16, police said.

Bolaji was shot in the head and managed to drive his car to the corner of 18th Street and turned right onto Chestnut Street where his car jumped the curb and hit a light pole, according to police. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old passenger he was picking up was hit in the arm, leg and abdomen, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Shooting caught on camera

Surveillance video from a nearby building, Olatunji Bolaji's Chevy is seen parked on 18th Street around 2 a.m. as four people walked out of the lounge and approach the car.

One man, the 22-year-old passenger, opens the door to get in when two more men run up and start firing their weapons at him.

Investigators said that there was an altercation between the shooters and the passenger before this all unfolded.

They believe the shooters were driving a dark Jeep Grand Cherokee with Massachusetts tags.

Loved ones react to Uber driver's death

Neighbors told NBC10 that they are saddened to hear about the murder of Olatunji Bolaji and describe his family as quiet, hardworking people.

A long-time family friend who lived with Bolaji for several years said he was a nice man who always wanted to help people.

He said Bolaji worked very hard and was a loving partner and father whose son is a college graduate.

The friend explained that Bolaji's family is heartbroken and wants justice for the man who was senselessly murdered.

“Our hearts break for the driver's family and loved ones in the wake of this devastating loss," an Uber spokesperson wrote in a statement. "We’ve reached out to police to offer our support as they work to bring those responsible for this heinous act of violence to justice.”

Contact police if you have any information

The Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident, police said. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police. As in all Philadelphia homicide cases, a $20,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.