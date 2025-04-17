Police: Road rage shooter hit pedestrian while fleeing Kensington incident

A suspect is in custody, police said, after they, allegedly, fired several shots at a family in a vehicle in Kensington before the suspected shooter struck a pedestrian as they attempted to flee the scene.

According to police, the incident unfolded at about 10:23 a.m. on Thursday when a man -- who was travelling with his girlfriend and two children -- flagged down officers after, he claimed, his vehicle was shot at by another driver brandishing a black handgun, during a dispute over a lane change.

While fleeing the scene of the shooting, officials said, the suspected shooter struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Tulip and Huntington streets.

The suspect's vehicle, officials said, was stopped along the 2600 block of Memphis Street and the individual behind the wheel -- who police have not yet provided further information on -- was apprehended.

Officials at the time the individual was arrested, police recovered a handgun that was loaded with four rounds.

The family members who police said were targeted in this shooting were unharmed.

The pedestrian that was struck has been taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, they were listed in stable condition.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing, officials said.